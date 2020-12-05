Menu
Kevin Dodson
1960 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1960
DIED
December 2, 2020
Kevin Dodson's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home in Sanford, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
509 Carthage Street, Sanford, North Carolina 27330
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dodson Family Cemetery
989 White Hill Rd, Sanford, North Carolina 27332
