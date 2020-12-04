Kevin Dunn's passing at the age of 45 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kevin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George Brothers Funeral Service website.
Published by George Brothers Funeral Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
