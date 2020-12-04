Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Dunn
1975 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1975
DIED
November 30, 2020
Kevin Dunn's passing at the age of 45 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kevin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George Brothers Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by George Brothers Funeral Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you all during this time. May God comfort you as only He can. Prayers have been lifted for you all.
Nathan Chapmon
December 4, 2020