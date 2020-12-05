Menu
Kevin Flangan
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1949
DIED
November 28, 2020
Kevin Flangan's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Clarks Summit, PA .

Published by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cathedral Cemetery
Oram Street, Scranton, Pennsylvania 18510
Funeral services provided by:
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
