Kevin Scott Kirkham; father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 at Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Kevin was born September 2, 1960 in Cornerbrook, Newfoundland, Canada and adopted by Bradford and Oril Kirkham at four years of age.



He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, even serving a mission in Manila, Philippines after graduating from Layton High School.



Kevin was a kind man, always putting the needs of others before his own. He was selfless, loving, and incredibly strong. There was seldom a time he thought ill of others, choosing to see the goodness in anyone he met.



He is survived by: Angela (Travis) Price, Alan Kirkham, Gregory (Tiffani) Kirkham, and Kassidy Kirkham. Five grandchildren: Kendrick, Cohen, Kate, Caydence and Sylas. His siblings were: Lloyd Kirkham, Tania Burningham; along with his recently discovered biological family.



A viewing will be held August 28, 2020, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Myers Mortuary: 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. Graveside services will follow at the Clinton City Cemetery at 12:45 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated, and may be sent to Myers Mortuary.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.