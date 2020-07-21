Kevin Michael MacKenzie, age 56 of Duluth, died July 9, 2020.

Mr. MacKenzie was a Pittsburgh native. He began working in the construction industry at the age of 18. Kevin was a very intelligent, hard-working man. In 1998, he created his own company. Since then, he successfully completed hundreds of concreteconstruction projects. His success elicited respect and admiration and he will be dearly missed.

The knowledge and wisdom he acquired through his life he shared with those closest to him. Not just to his family and friends, but to people he worked for and that worked for him. This provided them the tools they needed to better themselves in more ways than one.

Kevin will forever be loved and remembered by family and friends.

Kevin is the beloved father of Jeremy MacKenzie and survived by Jeremy's mother Charlene Worthington and Jeremy's grandmother Ruth Ann Worthington, sisters Laura Scoliere and husband Mark and Karen Campbell and husband Ronald and sister-in-law Kathi Palmieri and Aunts Linda Crawford, Sam Muto and Sue McHugh.

Uncle of Erika, Nicholas and Nina Scoliere, Kelly Barnes, Ronald Campbell, Meagan Schultz and Maura Malis. He was preceded in death by parents Donald and Janet MacKenzie and bothers Jeffrey and Scott MacKenzie. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville, PA.

