Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Oxford
1973 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1973
DIED
November 15, 2020
Kevin Oxford's passing at the age of 47 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN in Dublin, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kevin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery
2322 Oakdale Rd, Dublin, Georgia 31021
Funeral services provided by:
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.