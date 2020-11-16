Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Parker
1958 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1958
DIED
August 11, 2020
Kevin Parker's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kevin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.