Mr. Kevin Scott Randall, of Ogden City, UT, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 4:20 pm MTN at the age of 58.



Kevin was born to parents Merle Gene and Ruth Ann Randall on December 17, 1961, in Ogden, UT. He grew up as one of seven children and attended Bonneville High School.



He was honorably discharged having achieved the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force in 1987.



He traveled his path in life alongside his best friend and wife of 23 years, Deanna Randall. They married on January 17, 1997. Together, they created a beautiful family that grew into what it is today; sons, daughters, granddaughters, and grandsons whom he loved dearly and who love him just as much in return.



Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Merle Gene Randall, and his nephew, Chad Timothy Johnston.



He is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann Randall; his brothers and sisters, Mark (Pam), Lorie (Terry), Mike (Julie), Jeff (Kris), Bonnie (Bart), Kelly (Tiffany); his children and grandchildren; Paul (Ashlie) – Anisia; Casey (Kelly) - Aaliyah, Elijah, Ariella; Lacey (Fernando) – Jake, Damien, Haizen, Catalia; Jennifer (Colby); Sam (Crystal); Brittney (Lucas) – Lilyana, Journie, and his dear friends; Melanie Dalton, PaePae and Randy Parker.



Kevin lived his life with youthful exuberance. He loved people and being the life of the party. Even in the most serious of times, his sense of humor, which is shared amongst his brothers and sisters, would always lighten the mood. He was selfless and caring and was there for you no matter the time of day or night. He was a man you could count on.



He loved to travel to new places and try new things. Even though he was a Saints fan, we can forgive him for that because he loved the Jazz just as much. He loved sports, going to movies, lunches, and dinners, and generally being around people he cared for. It wasn't ever about places he had been, it was about who he had been there with.



A Viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 9:00-10:45 am. Services will follow the viewing and will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.



The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.



Masks/face coverings are required to attend the viewing and services.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.