Kevin Rarick, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother went home to be with his mother, father, sister and daughter on September 15, 2020.



Kevin was born in Albion, Michigan on November 4, 1947. He was the second child and first son of Howard and Eileen Rarick. His father was a sergeant in the US Army, so Kevin spent his early years traveling all over the US and Europe. By the time he graduated high school in 1966 from Central High School in London, England, Kevin had attended at least 10 different schools, lived in six different cities in the US and three different countries including, Germany, England and France.



Kevin was a natural athlete and during his high school years he lettered in Varsity football, wrestling, and JV track and field. After high school, he continued his traveling days and spent a year in Saudi Arabia where he worked in the oil fields. Soon after he joined the US Navy as a medical corpsman and graduated from Corpsman school as the Honor Graduate. It was there Kevin discovered his love for medicine and healthcare. He pursued his passion for the medical field and attended both Brigham Young University and PA school at University of Utah. Kevin passed the Physician Assistant Certifying Exam and became a successful Physician Assistant for the next 44 years of his life. It was during his college years he met and fell in love with his eternal companion and sweetheart, Pam Jesperson. Kevin and Pam were married and sealed in the Los Angeles LDS Temple on July 11, 1970. Together they raised their seven children in Lehi, Utah.



Kevin was a passionate BYU football fan and never missed watching a game. He was known for his quick wit, generous heart and loved serving and taking care of others. A favorite Kevin tradition was to pass out candy bars during the holiday season to stressed and overworked employees at the mall. He deeply loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed as he lived a beautiful life full of love, laughter and service to others.



Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Eugene Rarick and Eileen Ware, as well as sister, Susan, and daughter, Mikel. He is survived by his eternal companion of 50 years, Pam Rarick and seven children, Rebecca Warren, Jacob Rarick, Terence Rarick, Timothy Rarick, Deborah Sibert and Vanessa Smith.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the North Ogden Stake Center, 625 East 2600 North. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.