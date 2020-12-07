Menu
Kevin Reeves
1958 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1958
DIED
December 1, 2020
Kevin Reeves's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. in East Moline, IL .

Published by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye to Kevin. Gone too soon
Brenda wheeler Pfau
December 6, 2020