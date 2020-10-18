Kevin Mitchell Rogers



On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Kevin Mitchell Rogers, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 42 in his sleep.



Kevin was born August 3, 1978 in Ogden, UT to Michael Llewellyn Rogers and Shirley Mae Yearsley Rogers. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1996 and continued his education at the ATC where he became a master electrician. He continued his career in this field, having worked for various companies giving him the opportunity to travel the world. Kevin then opened and ran his own electrical business, White Stag Electric and was currently employed by a contractor at Hill Air Force Base.



Kevin was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed the great outdoors, whether it was hunting, camping, four wheeling, golfing, riding his motorcycle, or fishing; he loved being in nature. Kevin was the type of person who, with his infectious smile or chuckle could light up any room he entered and lifted the spirits of anyone he encountered. Kevin had a tremendous sense of humor that could make anyone laugh, sometimes even at inappropriate moments. He was also sweet and caring, willing to do anything for anyone he cared for, and was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He was the kind of genuine, that is hard to find and often irreplaceable. Kevin will be deeply missed, and his family and friends will share a void in their hearts; one that will not be easily filled by his far too early departure from this life.



Kevin is survived by his parents, Michael L and Christine Rogers and Shirley and Hiroshi Endo; his Fiancée, Kathryn Patterson; her children, Camron Child and Hayden Child; his children, Billy Austin Rogers, Callie Ann Stewart, Brohlen Austin Rogers; step daughter, Mattisin Best; his brothers, Dave (April) Rogers and Lance (Stacy) Rogers; his sister, Kristen (Armondo) Guzman; his many Nieces and Nephews; Aunts and Uncles; Cousins and Friends.



Kevin was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Vernal and Ione Yearsley, and Harold A and Ruth Rogers; Nieces, Logan Emily Rogers and Sady Ann Rogers.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 am at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S, Roy, UT. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the mortuary. Interment, Clinton Cemetery, 813 N 750 W, Clinton, UT.





