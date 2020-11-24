Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Seizinger
1959 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1959
DIED
November 5, 2020
Kevin Seizinger's passing at the age of 60 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home in Hartford, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kevin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Highway 60, Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Funeral services provided by:
Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.