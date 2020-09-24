Kevin Lawrence Stander June 26, 1957 ~ September 21, 2020 Kevin Lawrence Stander of Ogden, Utah, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 63. After several months of declining health, Kevin passed away peacefully in his home on the same date of his father's passing 24 years earlier. Kevin was born on June 26, 1957 to Tony Lynn and Martha Jean (Hawkes) Stander. Kevin also leaves behind eight children, Amberlee (Tony) Beardsley, Kevin Beau'Don (Kari) Stander, Braeden (Crystal) Stander, Chase (Amber) Stander, Angelee (Josh) Green, Sabrina Stone, Tiffany (Caleb) Wilding, Brandon (Becca) Stone. He is also survived by his brothers, Lynn (Cheryl), Kim (Chris), Clive (Linda), Ryan, and sister, Desiree Stander. Kevin was an extremely talented mechanic and carpenter and was able to fix most anything. His favorite hobby was working on muscle cars. He also enjoyed woodworking, making crafts, and painting. Kevin had a heart of gold and his greatest contribution to the world is his children. They have learned life's lessons through hard work and have inherited many of his talents and abilities. He leaves behind 18 beautiful grandchildren, a posterity that any father would be proud of. Kevin's piercing blue eyes and contagious laugh will always be remembered. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Bear River Cemetery.