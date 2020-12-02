Menu
Kevin Stehney
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1948
DIED
November 29, 2020
Kevin Stehney's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago in Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago website.

Published by Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60655
Dec
5
Funeral
10:45a.m.
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60655
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60655
