Keyana Jones
2005 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 2005
DIED
November 29, 2020
Keyana Jones's passing at the age of 15 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville in Fayetteville, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations
2720 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
