Khasanchimeg Khukhgerel
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1947
DIED
December 2, 2020
Khasanchimeg Khukhgerel's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davenport Family Funeral Home - Barrington in Barrington, IL .

Published by Davenport Family Funeral Home - Barrington on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory
149 W. Main St., Barrington, Illinois 60010
