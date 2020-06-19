Kim E Chatelain passed away after complications from a heart attack on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born January 11, 1959 in Ogden, Utah, at McKay Dee Hospital, to Dale Emil Chatelain and Theo Berrett. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Weber High School in 1977.
Kim had four children, one daughter, Toni Carroll, and three sons, Kris Chatelain, Jacob Dukes, and Tyson Dukes. He had 13 grandchildren, and actively supported his family. He loved all animals, and had an amazing Catahoula Leopard Dog, Mo.
He was an avid sportsman and loved every outdoor activity. Motorcycling, boating, hunting, fishing and camping were some of his greatest passions. He had amazing charisma and made a strong impact on everyone he met.
Recently, Kim had purchased an El Camino, and he and his brother Corey were able to spend time together dedicated to their love of cars.
He worked his entire life with his father on the farm, and was able to be a caregiver for his parents during their final years. He took considerable pride in keeping an immaculate yard and home with proof in recognition by North Ogden City.
Kim was engaged to be married to the love of his life, Deborah Warren, and was excited to begin their lives together. While he was not ready to go, he died at the happiest time of his life with love all around him.
He was a cowboy gentleman who rode a motorcycle. While he was frequently gruff, and off-color with his speech, he was also caring and thoughtful. If a family member or friend ran into hard times, Kim would be one who would provide unconditional love, kindly assistance and unique understanding.
Kim is survived by fiancé Deborah Warren, his two sisters, Linda (Don) Schneider and Karen (James) Matthews and brother Corey (Annette) Chatelain his daughter Toni (Jacob) Carroll and sons Kris (Stephanie) Chatelain and Tyson (Courtney) Dukes
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jacob Dukes.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden. A viewing for family and close friends will be held on Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.
Due to the current restrictions regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will not be able to accommodate any ex-wives or ex-girlfriends.
The family also understands that many of those who would like to attend will not be able to and asks that instead they enjoy a cold one in remembrance of Kim.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the North Ogden Historical Museum (wp.nohmuseum.org
)
Published by Legacy from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.