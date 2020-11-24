Kimba Gines McMillan, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, completed her journey on this earth, passing away peacefully at her home on Nov. 18, 2020. Kimba was born in Heber, Utah, on Sept. 6, 1952 to Blaine and Emma Luanna Gines, the third of four children . She was raised in rural Kamas Valley, Utah; and she spent her childhood learning a great love for the outdoors from her parents, as they spent their summers fishing and camping all over the state. Later she would pass this love on to her own family. Kimba encountered hardship and tragedy all too early, as her best friend and sister, Gayle was taken from her at the tender age of 17 in a car accident. This experience had a profound effect on her--forcing her to face death up close and personal, exiting childhood prematurely. She met and bonded with Courtney not long after, who was suffering from his own recent heartbreak after losing his 20 year old sister to a rapidly progressing case of leukemia. They found in one another a kindred spirit. Their shared experience and grief allowed them to find solace and take strength in each other. This formed the foundation of a marriage that would survive the test of time.



Kimba loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She made our summers at the family ranch very memorable events. A typical summer night might find her young family cooking Kimba's pizza pockets over the campfire at dusk after a day spent fishing. She enjoyed sitting around the campfire, telling stories, listening to her husband play guitar, laughing and singing along with her family, and watching the star filled sky over s'mores. She loved being in nature and visited Yellowstone National Park often with her family each summer. You always could count on her to be first one awake, rousing the kids in the cold pre-dawn hours, and piling them into the family car for a nature viewing drive. She seemed most content when her family was close and always made family trips and get togethers fun and exciting.



Kimba loved holidays like no other, and the many traditions that come along with them. Her home was always festively decorated and she loved to share the joy of the holidays with her family and friends. Her storage rooms are packed full from top to bottom with holiday trappings of every variety. She never failed to make the most of each season, rich with decorations, food, games, music and tradition. She particularly embodied the spirit of Christmas. Each December she would pick a family in need to share the 12-days-of-Christmas. She involved her children and had them deliver the gifts in disguise, helping to pass along the truest form of giving. She spent November and December nights cooped up in her sewing room or kitchen, sewing Christmas pajamas for her children and grandchildren and preparing gingerbread houses for her family and friends to enjoy.



Kimba's life was one of service. She spent her time volunteering to help in many capacities in her church, her children's schools, and her community. Her compassion for people and helping others is her enduring legacy. She has made countless friends in the community and many will tell you of the sacrifices she has made for them, and the impact she has had on their lives.



Service will be her enduring legacy and we must now pick up her torch and carry it on.



She is survived by her six children: Tyson (Tiffany), Daniel (Angela), Courtney Jr. (Jennifer), Matthew (Kelsie), Natalie (Michael), and Jennifer (Anthony); her two brothers Max (Lynda) and Mike (Laurel); and 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her lifetime partner and husband, Courtney; and 2 children, April and Stephanie.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E, where visitation will be 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 S, SLC, UT. Services will be live-streamed by scrolling to the bottom of Kimba's obituary page.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.