Kimberly Chambers
1970 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1970
DIED
November 18, 2020
Kimberly Chambers's passing at the age of 50 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services in Riverdale, GA .

Published by Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, Georgia 30296
Nov
22
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, Georgia 30296
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
