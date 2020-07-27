Kimberly Filipek, 43, passed away peacefully at 12:32 p.m. on July 25, 2020 after being released from life support following heart failure.



Kimberly was born on January 9, 1977 at HAFB, UT daughter of Vicki Filipek (Glade Proctor) and Mike Filipek. She is the sister of Stacy Filipek, Ben (Jen) Proctor, Natalie (Michael Cronin), Amanda (Pedro Morales), mother of Zaesha (Hayden Bowker) and Zane Udink.



Growing up Kim was a bright light in everyone's life and she could make anyone laugh, as she got older even though she had her battles she always kept true to the funny, loving and compassionate woman everyone knew.



She is survived by her mother Vicki, step-father Glade, all her siblings, her daughter Zaesha, her biological son Zane and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





