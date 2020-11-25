Menu
Kimberly Gilbert
1968 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1968
DIED
November 19, 2020
Kimberly Gilbert's passing at the age of 52 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jefferson Memorial Trussville in Birmingham, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Nov
23
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Funeral services provided by:
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deloris Bates
Friend
November 24, 2020
We are truly greatful to have met u and u taught us so much about life u will be missed!
Breana Young
Friend
November 22, 2020
Breana Young
November 22, 2020
I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences in behalf of the Gilbert family and friends during this time of bereavement. May you find peace in God who brings comfort to all the mourning ones.
November 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Toye & Jim Creel
Friend
November 21, 2020
I shall miss Kim very much. She was a strong, beautiful lady!! My prayers are with her family. God has another angel. Fly high, Kim!!
Marty Holcomb
Friend
November 20, 2020
I will miss our text, post & shared hearts. My classmate DHSC/86. our good times in classes & P.E. Prayers for Children, siblings, Mother & father friends & c/86 - prayers - fly HIGH! REST IN GOD ARMS
Evelyn Byrd Jones
Classmate
November 20, 2020
We were very sad to hear of Kim's passing. Sending prayers
Wally and Shelia Dolan
November 20, 2020
So many things about Kim stand out. Her laugh, her stories, the joy she found in the simple things. She was a devoted friend, she trusted people to just be good and never overlooked any person in need. The way she loved her children, family and friends was extraordinary. She will always be with me and all those that knew her in our fond memories. She had the ability to make you feel special even on her hardest days.... I love you Kim. Thank you for being my friend.
Lori Glover
Friend
November 20, 2020