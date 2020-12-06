Kimberly Grahl's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park in South Bend, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kimberly in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park website.
Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park on Dec. 6, 2020.
