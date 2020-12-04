Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kimberly McDonald-Harrison
1969 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1969
DIED
December 2, 2020
Kimberly McDonald-Harrison's passing at the age of 51 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel of Angels Funeral Home in Laurel, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kimberly in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chapel of Angels Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chapel of Angels Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:50a.m. - 12:50p.m.
Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
823 Martin Luther King Avenue, Laurel, Mississippi 39440
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Presbyterian Church Cemetery
682 CR 14, Heidelberg, Mississippi 39439
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
December 4, 2020