Kimberly Monnier
1973 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1973
DIED
November 18, 2020
Kimberly Monnier's passing at the age of 47 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitaker Funeral Home in Cloverdale, IN .

Published by Whitaker Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whitaker Funeral Home
201 N Lafayette St, Cloverdale, Indiana 46120
Funeral services provided by:
Whitaker Funeral Home
