Kimm was born May 2, 1957 to Leo G. Mikkelsen and S. Renee Colby in the Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah. He had many serious health issues. He passed away in his sleep October 26, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. at his home in Clearfield, Utah.



Throughout his life he was a loving and a caring man. He was devoted to his family and especially loved his nieces and nephews. He made a friend of almost everyone he met.



He graduated from Weber High School and went on to get an Associate's Degree in Business from the University of Utah. Kimm had many occupations. He began as an orderly. When he was injured on the job, he moved into material management for the University of Utah Medical Center where he worked for 10 years. He then went into the food service industry working For Denny's opening new stores, Cracker Barrel, and Garcia's. He managed the Layton Main Street Maverick for a number of years. He then went into Sales working for Dahls Big and Tall, and Casual Male. He excelled in management.



Kimm's favorite things to do were shopping and being with his friends and family. His hobbies were gardening, crocheting, camping and canning food. For many years he played Santa for many of the department stores in Ogden. He would make special house calls to the delight of his nieces and nephews.



He loved going to Peach days, Raspberry days at Bear Lake, and spending time with Brandon, his partner of 13 years, at Brandon's parents' cabin at Bear Lake. He enjoyed family get togethers at Crystal Springs or wherever family and friends would have parties. He had a wonderful smile and his laugh warmed the hearts of everyone around him. He will be loved and will be missed by so many people.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. He will be interred in the Clinton Cemetery. Cremation under the direction of Lindquist's Crematory. There will be time for friends and family to share special memories of Kimm. Please come with face masks on and social distance as much as possible.



A special thanks for the many hours of selfless service to Brandon Delight, Kimm's primary care giver, and Diana Soto, one of his dearest friends.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.