Kira Noel Ellis Nabor was born December 5, 1989 in Bountiful, Utah. She came into this world with a delightfully strong and feisty personality. She was known for her signature big blue eyes and blonde hair--she refused to be anyone but herself. She loved to dance, sing, play the piano, play guitar hero, and organize things. She always said she wished she had been born in the 1950's as she loved the music and the fashion of that time-period.



Kira was ambitious and could succeed at anything she put her mind to, whether it was dancing, modeling, or academics. She loved talking to people, which made her good at her job as assistant manager of the Lucky Jeans Factory Store in Park City. She could look at anyone and know the exact pair of jeans that would make them look like a badass. In high school, she enjoyed singing in Viewmont High School's Sound Ideas and being in the VHS Dance Company. She recently completed her associates-degree through Salt Lake Community College, received her yoga certification, and passed all the required real estate licensing exams. She was excited to start a new career doing what she loved, helping people.



Kira didn't care who you were or where you came from, she was quick to love and she loved fiercely.



On August 14, 2018 Kira married the love of her life, Justin Thomas Nabor. She would often talk about how she could fall into his vibrant blue eyes. They established a beautiful home in Draper, Utah where the doors were always open to anyone who needed love and friendship. They enjoyed spending their time with friends, family, and most especially their pomapoo puppy, Archer, who always kept her on her toes.



She was a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews, often buying ridiculously annoying presents for them and loving them unconditionally. She enjoyed sharing things like a love for Baby Yoda memes and having Nerf Wars with them. Her countenance was bright and spunky whenever she was around them. She was a wonderful sister and knew exactly how to brighten someone's day or give someone what they needed, when they needed it.



On June 20, 2020 after a long, and often private battle with mental illness, Kira took her own life in a moment of deep depression and pain. The loss of this bright light is devastating for everyone who knew and loved her, but we are grateful that her struggle has ended, and we find peace in the knowledge that we will see her again. We hope that if there is any good to come out of such a tragic and senseless death, it is that even more people will recognize the tangible threat mental illness poses to all of us. We join with many others in reminding everyone that if you or someone you love struggles with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, please get help. There is no pain so great, no problem so challenging, and no darkness so overpowering that suicide will ease. The national suicide prevention lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. You matter. Your life matters.



She is survived by Justin and Archer Nabor (husband and puppy); Kevin and Donna Ellis (parents); Cecily (sister), Justin, Clark, and Wyatt Bills; Seth (brother) and Melissa Ellis, Everett, Michelle, and Abby Cannon and Asher Ellis; and Nathaniel (brother). We are reminded of the exhortation spoken by "Historian" in the film The Dark Crystal regarding the death of the character Kira (after whom Kira Ellis was named), "Hold her to you, for she is part of you, as we all are part of each other."



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 27th., at the Centerville Sixth Ward Chapel, 900 South 400 East, Centerville, Utah 84014.



There will be a viewing on Friday June 26, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street. Bountiful, Utah, and Saturday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services.



Important Covid Information:

Masks and social distancing will be observed for the viewing, funeral, and graveside services. Its going to be very difficult but we would also ask that everyone avoid handshakes and hugging.



We want all of Kira's friends and loved ones to be able to honor her and find their own closure so we are not setting any specific limit on who or how many can attend the viewing or funeral. HOWEVER, we would ask that everyone carefully consider whether they should attend or not. Especially those that are older or have risk conditions, or if you have an signs of illness like temperature, sneezing and coughing, or even just generally don't feel as well as normal.



Kevin and Donna would like their many friends and ward members to know how grateful they have been for the outpouring of love and support received from all of you the last few days. Many of you will feel that you need to attend to continue to show that love and support, but we are asking that unless you specially feel you need to be there for your own sense of grief and closure, that you not attend to limit the number of people and potential for exposure. Instead, please consider leaving us a message in the guest book on her memorial website.

