Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kirby Hampton
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1947
DIED
November 19, 2020
Kirby Hampton's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Warford-Walker Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kirby in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Warford-Walker Mortuary website.

Published by Warford-Walker Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Warford-Walker Rose Chapel
509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas 79107
Funeral services provided by:
Warford-Walker Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.