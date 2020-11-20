Kirk Crim's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Apopka, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kirk in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens website.
Published by Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens on Nov. 20, 2020.
