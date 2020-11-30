Menu
Kirk Lanford
1959 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1959
DIED
November 26, 2020
Kirk Lanford's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary website.

Published by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Woodruff
801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, South Carolina
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Woodruff
801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, South Carolina
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
November 30, 2020
Cindy Johnson
November 28, 2020