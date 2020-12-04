Menu
Kirk Mitchell
1957 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1957
DIED
December 1, 2020
Kirk Mitchell's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services in Forest City, NC .

Published by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 4, 2020.
Kirk was truly special and very smart. I worked with him on 6 South for years. A true christian. Love you too Kay. Sissy Elizabeth Watson.
Sissy Elizabeth Watson
Friend
December 3, 2020