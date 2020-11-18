Menu
Kitty Bass
1923 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1923
DIED
November 13, 2020
Kitty Bass's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Nov
17
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Rest in paradise Ms. Kitty. I've heard so many stories about you. My 18 yr. Old daughter, Jayla was one of your caregivers. She referred to you as her "gramdma", she truly loves you and will miss you dearly. You are one of her favorites. May your family find peace and cherish the many memories that they share with you. Go forward beautiful on grace. With love, The Ellison Family
Paulette Ellison
November 17, 2020