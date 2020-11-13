Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kiyoko Clower
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1929
DIED
November 11, 2020
Kiyoko Clower's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jefferson Memorial Trussville in Birmingham, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kiyoko in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jefferson Memorial Trussville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jefferson Memorial Trussville on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home
1591 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35235
Funeral services provided by:
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.