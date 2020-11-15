Menu
Kizzy Vernon
1977 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1977
DIED
November 8, 2020
Kizzy Vernon's passing at the age of 43 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Mortuary, Inc. in Spartanburg, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Community Mortuary, Inc. website.

Published by Community Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg
102 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery
5040 Rainbow Lake Road, Campobello, South Carolina 29322
