Kjell Winger
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1930
DIED
August 5, 2020
ABOUT
Farmington City Cemetery
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Our family patriarch, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He and his eternal sweetheart, Sunny are reunited dancing together and enjoying Norwegian chocolate.
He is a valiant, loyal, and humble servant of God who became fast friends with everyone he met. To Kjell, each day was "beautiful" and his continual optimism for life was contagious. He loved his homeland of Norway, but above all else was a patriot of the "Greatest Country in the World", the United States of America, where he immigrated with his family to Utah in 1948. He and Sunny would later return to their homeland together as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Solfrid "Sunny" Brunsvik and son Rolf Winger. He is survived by his children, Lisa Winger, John & Michelle Winger, and Kelly Winger along with 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
A private graveside service for family will be held on Saturday, August 8th at Farmington City Cemetery.

Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
8
Graveside service
Farmington City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
GUEST BOOK
This uncle of mine was more of a father to me than uncle. He ‘adopted’ me when I was a young 7 yr old and son of divorced parents. My own father was far away in Norway and Kjell simply did what his kind and loving spirit directed. Took me with on deer hunting trips, camping trips, vacations and movies. Cared. Loved and guided. A real ‘minister’ to the ‘needy’. He and my aunt Sunny loved me like their own! I know my cousinS, Rolf, Lisa, John and Kelly wondered often “why is cousin Sven always with us!!!???“ haha. But they seemed to like having an ‘older cousin along. One time Rolf, his other cousin Bobby and I found a bear with its hind end sticking out of a garbage dumpster while on a trip to West Yellowstone. The 3 of us snuck up and quickly gave the bears butt a big push in....then went running in to the cabin Kjell was renting across the parking lot. Instead of scolding us, he huddled with us and laughed so hard with us. He loved fun! He loved fun!! I loved hearing him say “hey, vai don’t vee go down to Dees and have vun of doze hamburgers! Dey are on sale for only tventy cents!! Veel have enough to buy a milk shake too! Von’t dat be fun!!??!!”
Throughout his life he was always saying....”no-no-no! I’ll buy!!!???”
FISKEKLUBBEN
The time he first invited me to go to “FiskeKlubben” (fish club), I asked “what do you do there?” He said “vel vi eat fish and talk Norsk!!” Then said...”if you don’t talk Norsk u have to put a dollar in the cup!!” Well, knowing that he and his old Norsky friends blended the language a fair amount, I asked “so, Kjell, Who ‘police’s this?” He said “vi du”. Then I knew this was going to be fun! How we both loved ‘FiskeKlubben’ !! Right to the end. Anyone who knew him got infected by his contagious zest for life. ❤❤
Sven Brunsvik Wersland
August 8, 2020
Loved being around Kjell. One of the special personalities I have know in my life. Fun working with him and being with him as a friend and neighbor. See you soon.
Mike Mihlberger - St George, Utah
mike mihlberger
Friend
August 8, 2020