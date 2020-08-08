This uncle of mine was more of a father to me than uncle. He ‘adopted’ me when I was a young 7 yr old and son of divorced parents. My own father was far away in Norway and Kjell simply did what his kind and loving spirit directed. Took me with on deer hunting trips, camping trips, vacations and movies. Cared. Loved and guided. A real ‘minister’ to the ‘needy’. He and my aunt Sunny loved me like their own! I know my cousinS, Rolf, Lisa, John and Kelly wondered often “why is cousin Sven always with us!!!???“ haha. But they seemed to like having an ‘older cousin along. One time Rolf, his other cousin Bobby and I found a bear with its hind end sticking out of a garbage dumpster while on a trip to West Yellowstone. The 3 of us snuck up and quickly gave the bears butt a big push in....then went running in to the cabin Kjell was renting across the parking lot. Instead of scolding us, he huddled with us and laughed so hard with us. He loved fun! He loved fun!! I loved hearing him say “hey, vai don’t vee go down to Dees and have vun of doze hamburgers! Dey are on sale for only tventy cents!! Veel have enough to buy a milk shake too! Von’t dat be fun!!??!!”

Throughout his life he was always saying....”no-no-no! I’ll buy!!!???”

FISKEKLUBBEN

The time he first invited me to go to “FiskeKlubben” (fish club), I asked “what do you do there?” He said “vel vi eat fish and talk Norsk!!” Then said...”if you don’t talk Norsk u have to put a dollar in the cup!!” Well, knowing that he and his old Norsky friends blended the language a fair amount, I asked “so, Kjell, Who ‘police’s this?” He said “vi du”. Then I knew this was going to be fun! How we both loved ‘FiskeKlubben’ !! Right to the end. Anyone who knew him got infected by his contagious zest for life. ❤❤

Sven Brunsvik Wersland

August 8, 2020