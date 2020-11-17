Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Knud Grosen
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1930
DIED
October 29, 2020
Knud Grosen's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory in Great Falls, MT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Knud in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
1300 Ferguson Drive, Great Falls, Montana 59404
Funeral services provided by:
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.