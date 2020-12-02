Knut Fisch's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home in Columbus, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Knut in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Home website.
Published by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
