Kolby Austin Wells
1986 ~ 2020
Kolby Austin Wells was placed in my arms December 31, 1986 and was returned to his Heavenly Father October 24 2020. He truly believed he was one of God's warriors and was ready to serve and protect His Kingdom.
Kolby led an exceptional life while dealing with Prader Willi Syndrome. He didn't allow that to keep him from living life to the fullest. He loved deeply and you knew he loved you. He gave the best hugs! He was so funny, kind and handsome.
He was part of Special Olympics
with Round Rock Roadrunners and Hill Country Stars. He received many gold, silver and bronze medals in soccer, bowling, basketball and bocce. He served proudly in Air Force JROTC at McNeil High School in Austin, TX. He was a Boy Scout throughout his youth, almost receiving his Eagle Scout, and then again with Troop 62 at Weber West Special Needs Activity Group. He loved performing in the productions they did and talent shows. He made many great friends there and also met the love of his life, Lindsey. They shared 4 beautiful years together and were engaged to be married. He was so happy to experience a deep, true love.
Kolby is rejoicing in Heaven with family. I know he is admiring his new perfect being and probably kissing his muscles.
He is survived by mom Carol, dad Ken & stepmom Kelly, stepdad Craig, brothers; Justin & Jeremiah, grandma Anita, her husband Bob, grandma Kay, family and friends. He is also survived by the Love of his Life, Lindsey.
Until we see you again…..
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah, at 2:00 p.m. A viewing for family and friends will be held prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Masks are required.
Published by Russon Mortuary & Crematory - Syracuse from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.