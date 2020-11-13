Kristel Estefania Rosas is dancing in the sky. She earned her wings on November 10, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Caborca, Sonora on September 26, 1991 and she moved to Ogden, Utah at the age of 12.



Her contagious personality captivated every person she came in contact with and was sure to make an impact in some way. She is loved by so many. Those who knew Kristel knew her as adventurous. She loved dancing, hiking, traveling and spending time with her daughter, family and friends.



Kristel had a profound love for her 6 year old daughter Kenia Jay. The two traveled many places together, making amazing memories that Kenia will forever have. She is now making her way to her last and final trip into our father's arms in heaven.



She is survived by her mother, Celia Ruiz, her grandmother, Luz Castellano, aunts, uncles and cousins who were all there to support her in her final days.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Rosary will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the mortuary.



"I cried endlessly when you died, but I promise I won't let the tears mar the smiles that you've given me when you were alive."

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.