Kristen Marie Culhane



It is with deep sadness that the family of Kristen Marie Culhane announce her sudden passing at the age of 46 on September 15, 2020 in Layton, Utah. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons (Nikoli Araya and Sebastian Sky Bargas); step-children (Nicolette and Taylor Conrad Tovey); grandchild (Addisyn Hope Tovey); mother (Katherine Lee Culhane); sister (Noelle Kathleen Balsamo); and her caring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband (Scott Charles Tovey); and father (James Alan Culhane).



Kristen was born in Port Jefferson, New York on June 23, 1974 and was raised in South Florida. She and her beloved husband Scott relocated to Utah with a warm welcome from the loving Tovey family. Kristen touched the lives of many and her memory will be treasured by anyone who was fortunate to know her free spirit, honesty, humor, strong opinions in support of social justice, notorious facial expressions that told you just what she was thinking and her unique gift for well-timed sarcasm.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated honoring Kristen's life and all of her loved ones as we grieve our shared loss. Those who can safely attend and adhere to the recommended social distancing protocols are invited to join us on Monday October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 2330 SE Mariposa Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952.



Sadly, the family acknowledges that the global pandemic prevents all of her loved ones from safely gathering in remembrance together. In lieu of travel, the family asks that you consider memorializing Kristen's generous spirit by donating in her name to a charity that shares her life's mission – to live life with an open heart and mind and to speak up on behalf of anyone in need of a trusted advocate or friend. We regret that there is no safe and conscientious way to gather in reception following the service. Rather, we ask those who gathered in her memory to return in good health and spirits to their loved ones and take care of themselves and each other.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.