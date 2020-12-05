Menu
Kristina Smith
1972 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1972
DIED
November 8, 2020
Kristina Smith's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weigel Funeral Home Llc in Swanton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weigel Funeral Home Llc website.

Published by Weigel Funeral Home Llc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home ~ Swanton
204 Chestnut Street, Swanton, Ohio 43558
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
