Kurt Bealer
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1934
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
American Lung Association
Cub Scouts
Kurt Bealer's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc in Eldridge, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kurt in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc website.

Published by Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St, Eldridge, IA 52748
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Chambers Funeral Home
130 N. 2nd St., Eldridge, Iowa 52748
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St, Eldridge, IA 52748
Funeral services provided by:
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
andrew anderson
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of PopPop's passing. Your in our prayers. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8
Dale and Annette Kirschenmann
November 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss..Prayers for comfort and strength during this difficult time.. Theron and Sharon Jeffery..
Sharon Jeffery
November 29, 2020