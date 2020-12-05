Menu
Kurt Kindblom
1971 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1971
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Kurt Kindblom's passing at the age of 49 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory in New Britain, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
205 S Main St, New Britain, Connecticut 06051
Funeral services provided by:
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Kurt rest in peace my friend i miss our chats and Nfl and Major league baseball and thanks for be a good friend
William Warjenski
Friend
December 4, 2020