Kyle Aubart
1962 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1962
DIED
December 2, 2020
Kyle Aubart's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS in Chippewa Falls, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS website.

Published by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
44 E COLUMBIA ST, CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin 54729
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
44 E COLUMBIA ST, CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin 54729
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
44 E COLUMBIA ST, CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin 54729
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
