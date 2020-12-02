Menu
Kyle Hawley
1990 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1990
DIED
November 25, 2020
Kyle Hawley's passing at the age of 30 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home in Rhinebeck, NY .

Published by Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Rhinebeck Cemetery
Mill Rd, Rhinebeck, New York 12572
Funeral services provided by:
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
