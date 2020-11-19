Our dear father, son, and brother, Kyle Douglas Morrell, peacefully passed away on November 15, 2020. Kyle was born October 9, 1963 in Scottsdale, AZ to McRae "Mac" Morrell and Dixie Ann Nelson Morrell. The family moved the following year to Bountiful, UT. Kyle attended Bountiful Jr. High and Viewmont High School where he actively participated in football, basketball, baseball and many other school activities.



He then chose to attend Brigham Young University to play college football. He was a proud member of BYU's 1984 National Championship Football Team. He was then drafted by the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League, where he spent two seasons.



Kyle loved to hunt, fish, golf, and have a good time with family and friends.



Kyle is survived by his children: Mykol (Elias) Rhett, Steven (Chantel) Morrell, Kylee (Austin) Steinicke, Keira (Colton) Jeffrey, Kade Morrell and three grandchildren, his mother Dixie, brother Guy (Colleen) Morrell, and sister Marie (Gene) Knickrehm. He was preceded in death by his father Mac.



The family would like to thank Dr. Sam Wilson and Utah Home Health & Hospice Staff, along with the North Canyon Care Facility in Bountiful, UT for the loving care they have provided to Kyle over the last several months. We cannot thank you enough. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, the family will hold a private service. We plan to have a celebration of Kyle's life at a later date.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.