Kyle Strickland
1985 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1985
DIED
November 29, 2020
Kyle Strickland's passing at the age of 35 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baran & Son Inc in Whiting, IN .

Published by Baran & Son Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
1849 Lincoln Avenue @ 119th Street, Whiting, Indiana 46394
