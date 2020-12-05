Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
L Hetherington
1923 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1923
DIED
October 12, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
United States Army
L Hetherington's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home in Sebring, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of L in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home
126 W. Vermont Ave., Sebring, Ohio 44672
Oct
16
Graveside service
3:15p.m.
Grandview Cemetery: Sebring
Johnson Road, Sebring, Ohio 44672
Funeral services provided by:
Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.