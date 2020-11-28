Menu
LaDonna Weddle
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1937
DIED
November 23, 2020
LaDonna Weddle's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of LaDonna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
