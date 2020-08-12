LaGrande Hall Belnap
May 6, 1925 – August 8, 2020
On August 8, 2020 a joyous reunion took place in heaven as LaGrande Hall Belnap, age 95, peacefully passed away and was reunited with his dear wife and sweetheart, Beverly. The last two months following Beverly's death on June 3rd seemed long and lonely for him indeed. We are so thankful that they are together again.
LaGrande Hall Belnap was born on May 6, 1925 in Burton, Idaho, the sixth of twelve children born to George Ellis and Mabel Hall Belnap. His family moved to Hooper, Utah when he was eight years old and he has lived in Hooper ever since. He attended Hooper School and graduated from Weber High School in 1943. When a pretty young girl from Syracuse, Utah ventured over to Hooper one Sunday and ran out of gas, LaGrande came to her rescue and that was the beginning of a great and lasting love story. He married Beverly Ann Bennett on January 25, 1944 in Lima, Montana. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on September 27, 1944. They celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary this past January. They were the parents of seven children: Dennis Belnap (Leann), Pat Smith (Jerry), Shauna Hansen (Kevin), Kathleen Smith (Robert), Kevin Belnap, Gregg Belnap (Robin) and Jill Nelson. They have been blessed with an amazing posterity of 24 grandchildren and 78 great-grandchildren, all of whom have felt Grandpa's special love throughout the years.
In March of 1945, LaGrande was drafted into the U. S. Army during World War II where he trained and worked with scout dogs. He left behind his young wife and baby Dennis as he valiantly accepted the call to serve his country. His love for his country and for those who served has been evident throughout his life-especially when he served on the Hooper Veterans Memorial Committee which resulted in a beautiful Veterans Monument erected in the Hooper City Park. He was always very proud to be a part of that memorial.
LaGrande has always been a very hard worker. From the time he was a little boy, he was expected to help around the family farm and at the age of seven, in the dead cold of winter, he accompanied his father to gather sagebrush to burn in the stove because they could not afford coal. During his later high school years, he also took many jobs to help supplement the family income, most often having to "thumb" a ride home from Ogden back to Hooper. During his adult career, he worked for Scowcroft and Son and in quality control at Marquardt and Williams International in Ogden from which he retired in 1991. He and his family also worked as the custodians of the church building next to their home for 15 years.
LaGrande has been actively involved in sports his entire life. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball and also coached various teams. He found great pleasure in watching his children, then his grandchildren and later many of his great-grandchildren in their sports participation and other activities. He was one of their most avid fans.
He and Beverly attended countless sporting events, as well as baby blessings, baptisms, confirmations, ordinations, graduations and marriages, etc. He was a master gardener and found great joy in planting and growing a bounteous garden each year. He delighted in sharing the fruits of his labors as many of his neighbors and family members have been the lucky recipients of his delicious fruits and vegetables. He could often be seen pedaling on his bicycle with vegetables in his basket to share with others. He and Beverly enjoyed square dancing, traveling and cruising throughout the years and were also blessed to be a part of a wonderful group of friends, "The Gang", with whom they enjoyed meeting in monthly parties and various family activities for over 60 years. He cherished the many friendships he made with the members of his ward as well as many other Hooper residents.
LaGrande was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found great joy and happiness as he served in many callings including MIA President, Hooper 4th Ward Bishop, Elders Quorum President and High Council member. While he was bishop, he and Beverly made a decision that has blessed the lives of many as they wanted to make a birthday call to every man, woman and child in their Hooper ward and then later even beyond, as their ward was divided several times over the years and of course, they couldn't leave out some of the dear friends from their previous wards. He and Beverly served together in the Texas Fort Worth LDS Mission from 1992-93. After their mission, they enjoyed serving as temple workers in the Ogden LDS Temple for several years. LaGrande never shirked his duties and was often the first to volunteer when a service was needed or a job to be done. He also loved to be involved in the City of Hooper whenever possible. He and Beverly loved Hooper. He served on many committees throughout the years such as Hooper Tomato Days, Hooper Cemetery and as previously mentioned, the Veterans Memorial Committee.
When asked what made him happy, he would always say "FAMILY". Family was of utmost importance to him. He was so proud of his family. Every child, grandchild and great-grandchild has been the recipient of those special birthday calls and his "check-up calls" are legendary. When asked what his advice would be to his family, he once said, "Live a good life!" Thank you, Dad/Grandpa, for your great example of service, love, forgiveness, patience and endurance. We will indeed try to live a good life and continue your legacy by looking for ways to serve others.
LaGrande was preceded in death by his dear wife Beverly, his daughter Pat Smith and his son Kevin Belnap, his parents and all eleven of his siblings. He is survived by 5 children: Dennis, Shauna, Kathleen, Gregg and Jill and sisters-in-law Ann Belnap, Diana Belnap and Susan Bennett and brother-in-law Reed (Jean) Bennett, as well as his 24 grandchildren and 78 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cecily and Candace from Symbii Hospice and Jacinta and McKenna from Visiting Angels who so lovingly cared for dad during his last months of life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hooper City/in memory of LaGrande and Beverly Belnap to be used for a bench in their memory to be placed in the new Hooper City Park Pavilion. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah. Friends may call at the mortuary on Friday, August 14, from 6-8 p.m. and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. The family kindly encourages masks to be worn.
Interment will be in the Hooper City Cemetery at 5301 S 6300 W, Hooper.
The funeral service will be live-streamed at the following URL:https://www.lindquistmortuary.com/obituary/LaGrande-Belnap.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.