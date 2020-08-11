LaMar Barker passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home in Roy, Utah, due to congestive heart failure. He was 85 years old. LaMar was born on September 28, 1934, in Ogden, Utah, to Ephraim Eldis Barker and Gladys Cannell Barker and spent most of his life in the Ogden and Roy areas. After graduating from Weber High School in 1952, LaMar enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War from 1954 to 1956. He then enrolled in Weber College, earning an associate's degree in 1960.



When LaMar was a young boy, a very cute blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl caught his attention at the bus stop. That crush lasted many years until, on September 7, 1956, LaMar married the love of his life, ReNae Weir, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, and they had been married for nearly 64 years at the time of his death. LaMar and ReNae settled in Roy, Utah, where LaMar worked for Hill Air Force Base for 38 years.



LaMar loved to spend a day on the lake fishing in his pontoon, or a few hours on the golf course. He had many good friends whose company he enjoyed, but his greatest love was his family. He is loved, respected, and cherished by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His magic tricks, the huge waves he could make in the swimming pool, his talent for riding a tricycle backwards, his rendition of the "Cream of Wheat" song, and his flair for writing poetry are treasured memories.



LaMar loved the Lord and spent his life serving others. He cared for both his mother and mother-in-law when they became widows prematurely. He served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including bishop of the Roy 4th ward, temple ordinance worker and Young Men leader. One of the most precious experiences of his life was when he received the sealing authority on October 6th, 1998, by President Thomas S. Monson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He served as a sealer in the Ogden LDS Temple, on and off, for almost 20 years. Together, LaMar and ReNae served three missions for the church. They served in the California Oakland Mission from 1991-1992, in the Family and Church History Mission in Salt Lake City from 2005-2007, and in the Utah Ogden Mission from 2014-2015.



LaMar was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, (Robert Jay Barker), a sister (Leora Woodward), a brother-in-law (George Woodward), a sister-in-law (Nola Barker), and a great-grandson (Gardner Bullard). He is survived by his wife, ReNae, and children Scott (Robyn) Barker, Steve (Julie) Barker, and Shelly (Troy) Bullard. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, a brother (Ronald Barker), and a sister-in-law, (Peggy Barker).



A special thanks to Dr. Wintle, Dr. John, Dr. Melman, Dr. Dan, and IHC Hospice, who helped give us several extra years.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary in Roy (5865 South 1900 West). A viewing will be held from 9:00-10:30, prior to the funeral. Face coverings are encouraged.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.